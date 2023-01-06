Temperatures stay above freezing in Windsor-Essex

It could be a messy day in Windsor-Essex with both rain and flurries in the forecast.

Temperatures are still slightly above average for this time of year, staying above the freezing mark.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon. High plus 3

Friday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Saturday: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Monday: Sunny. High plus 3.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.