WINDSOR, ONT. -- Soaring warmth is expected to hit Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says temperatures should reach a high of 27 C on Tuesday. It will be sunny with wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

“This mild air is going to be infused into the lower Great Lakes and that’s why temperatures are likely to soar into the mid 20s,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

On Wednesday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.

Temperatures start to return to more seasonal averages on Thursday with a high of 17 C and a high of 15 C on Friday.

The record high for April 27 is 29.3 C in 2009.

The average high this time of year is 15.9 C and the average low is 5.1 C.