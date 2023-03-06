Temperatures remain above freezing in Windsor-Essex this week

Temperatures in the Windsor region remain right around the average for this time of year.

More flurries or rain showers are expected on Monday and possible ice pellets on Monday night.

Tuesday and Thursday looks like the calmest days of the week with temperatures between 3 C and 5 C.

Monday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Rain showers beginning late this afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High plus 4.

Monday Night: Rain showers or flurries and periods of ice pellets changing to a few flurries near midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low zero.

Tuesday: Clearing in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 5.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Friday: Cloudy. High zero.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow or rain. High zero.