Temperatures expected to rise, Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

With temperatures expected to climb up to 35C Wednesday, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region.

The heat event is expected to hit Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Wednesday lasting into Thursday, according to the forecaster.

Daytime highs are expected to reach 32C to 35C beginning Wednesday afternoon. Humidex values are expected to be in the low to mid-40s.

Overnight low temperatures will offer minimal relief from the heat dropping to 22C to 25C.

Environment Canada says the hot and humid weather will continue into Thursday with conditions improving in the evening.

The forecaster warns hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality which can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

While heat sickness can impact anyone, the risks are greater for children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working outside.

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and stay in a cool place.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit offers helpful information to avoid heat illness on its website.