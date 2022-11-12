Temperatures drop, chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex

Temperatures have turned after an unseasonably warm week with a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex on Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, increased cloudiness is expected with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries in the afternoon.

Wind moving west at about 20 km/h becoming light near noon. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 6C and a low of -2C in the evening.

At night, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries, becoming clear overnight.

The average high for this time of year is 9.1C.