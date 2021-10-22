Temperatures drop below average in Windsor-Essex
Time to get out the fall jackets as temperatures dip below seasonal in Windsor-Essex.
Environment Canada says the region will only reach a high of 11 Celsius on Friday, with a mix of sun and cloud. It will be mainly cloudy in the evening. Low 5C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Saturday mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 13.Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 6.
- A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with a high of 13.Cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7.
- Monday.. Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers, High 12
- Tuesday.. Cloudy. High 15C.
- Wednesday.. Cloudy. High 16C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 14.1C and the average low is 5.1C.
