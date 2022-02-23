Temperatures dip below average in Windsor-Essex

After a mild day on Tuesday, Windsor-Essex residents can expect below average temperatures on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. West wind gusting to 40km/h becoming light late this afternoon and the temperature steady near -4C.

Wednesday night will be mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h with a low -9C and a wind chill of -15C overnight.

Windsor-Essex was under a Special Weather Statement Monday and Tuesday as the region was expected to get up 15 to 25 millimetres of rain.

The total amount of precipitation recorded at Windsor International Airport on Tuesday was 3.3 mm.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

Friday..flurries. High -5C. Friday night..clear. Low -10C.

Saturday..sunny. High -2C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Sunday.. A mix of sun and cloud. High -1C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -12C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 1.7C and the average low is -6C.