EXETER, ONT. -- Following a hot start to the short week, temperatures fall slightly for the next couple of days as the possibility of showers moves into the region.

Wednesday: Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 11.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 22.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26