LaSalle police are investigating after a number of teens were doused with pepper or bear spray at the Strawberry Festival Saturday night.

Five people under the age of 18 were treated by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Witnesses are asked to call LaSalle police at 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.