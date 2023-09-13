Teen girl reported missing in Windsor found

Windsor police say a 14-year-old girl who had been missing since last Monday has been found.

Kiery Kennelly was reported missing after last being seen on Monday, Sept. 4 in the 600 block of Goyeau Street.

She is known to frequent the downtown and Glengarry areas, police say.

Police say they were concerned about her health and well-being and asked anyone who may see her to immediately contact the Windsor Police Service.