WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen girl killed in Chatham-Kent crash

    Police responded the scene on Allison Line between Charing Cross Road and Erieau Road near Blenheim, Ont. (Source: Google Maps) Police responded the scene on Allison Line between Charing Cross Road and Erieau Road near Blenheim, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)

    A teenaged girl has died following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

    Police responded the scene on Allison Line between Charing Cross Road and Erieau Road near Blenheim around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

    Emergency responders found the vehicle on its roof after it had rolled several times, with four people inside.

    According to police, a 17-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the scene while two other 17 year olds and a 16 year old were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing, and police said the name of the deceased will not be released at this time out of respect for the family's privacy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kid Rock says he is done boycotting Bud Light

    Kid Rock is changing his tune on Bud Light. He was one of the first people to declare a boycott on Bud Light after the beer brand briefly partnered with a transgender influencer, leading to a significant and lasting sales slump.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News