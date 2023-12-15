Teen girl killed in Chatham-Kent crash

A teenaged girl has died following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Police responded the scene on Allison Line between Charing Cross Road and Erieau Road near Blenheim around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

News Release - Fatal Collision on Allison Line in Harwich Townshiphttps://t.co/pzSna79ehp pic.twitter.com/KXPvN6YMzp — Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) December 15, 2023

Emergency responders found the vehicle on its roof after it had rolled several times, with four people inside.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the scene while two other 17 year olds and a 16 year old were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said the name of the deceased will not be released at this time out of respect for the family's privacy.