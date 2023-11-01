WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen girl charged after alleged assault in Chatham

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)

    Chatham-Kent police have arrested a teen girl after a group of students allegedly chased and assaulted a victim last week.

    Police say on Monday, Oct. 23 a teen was chased by a group of students down Cecile Street in Chatham before they knocked the victim to the ground while punching and kicking them repeatedly, police say.

    The group then continued to chase the victim and started to kick, punch and stomp on them.

    Police arrested a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday and charged her with one count of assault causing bodily harm. She was later released with conditions and a future court date, police say.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News