Teen girl charged after alleged assault in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a teen girl after a group of students allegedly chased and assaulted a victim last week.

Police say on Monday, Oct. 23 a teen was chased by a group of students down Cecile Street in Chatham before they knocked the victim to the ground while punching and kicking them repeatedly, police say.

The group then continued to chase the victim and started to kick, punch and stomp on them.

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday and charged her with one count of assault causing bodily harm. She was later released with conditions and a future court date, police say.