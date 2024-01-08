WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen girl allegedly sexually assaulted and held against her will

    A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

    Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault and forcible confinement of a 15-year-old girl.

    An investigation was initiated by the Major Crimes Unit after police received a complaint that a 15-year-old female had been sexually assaulted and held against her will for several days.

    Investigators learned the victim met with the suspect at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Once inside the home, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times and kept her confined for four days.

    The victim eventually escaped the residence and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Following an investigation, officers located and arrested a suspect on Jan. 6.

    A Windsor man has been charged with the following:

    • • Sexual assault
    • • Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age
    • • Assault
    • • Assault by choking
    • • Forcible confinement
    • • Mischief under $5,000

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados

    Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News