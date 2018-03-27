

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl after telling her he was a photographer.

Patrol officers were called to a home around 9 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a sexual assault.

The girl reported that she recently met a man at a restaurant in the downtown area.

The man said he was a photographer and discussed his website.

On Sunday, the girl met the man again at a restaurant in the downtown area.

At about 7:30 p.m., the pair walked into the east alley in the 600 block of Goyeau Avenue.

The girl reported that she was then sexually assaulted.

Following the alleged assault, the man left the scene on foot.

Patrick Law, 38, from Windsor, is charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.