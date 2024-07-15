WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen girl allegedly lured and sexually assaulted by man met on social media

    Windsor police headquarters shown in this file photo on Friday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Windsor police headquarters shown in this file photo on Friday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly lured a teen girl on social media and sexually assaulted her.

    In May 2024, the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation after receiving information that a 15-year-old girl had been lured and sexually assaulted by a man she met on social media.

    Following an investigation, members of ICE arrested a 25-year-old man and seized electronic devices as evidence.

    Johnathan Helou, of Windsor, has been charged with sexual assault and luring a child under the age of 16.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police ICE unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

