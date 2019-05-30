

Windsor police say a 16-year-old has been arrested after he robbed the same convenience store twice in one week and committed a separate robbery.

On Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred in the area of McKay Avenue and Pelletier Street.

Police say a male youth was approached by another male wearing a face mask, holding a knife and requesting money. The suspect fled the area and there were no reported injuries.

Around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store located in the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road West.

The suspect description matched that of the suspect in relation to the above noted robbery investigation, including that the suspect was wearing a face mask.

Police say a quantity of Canadian currency was taken during the robbery and the suspect fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, it was learned that a robbery had also occurred at the same store on Thursday May 23, 2019 where a quantity of Canadian currency was taken.

All three robberies were believed to be related and patrol officers canvassed the area.

Through investigation, at approximately 7:00 pm the suspect was located in the 1500 block of Curry Avenue and arrested without incident.

Judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 1500 block of Curry Avenue was applied for and granted. Items believed to be used during the robberies were located and seized during the search.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of using a face mask during commission of an offence.

Due to the fact the accused in this matter is a young offender, he cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.