Teen driver charged with stunt driving

    An 18-year-old driver from Leamington is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped by Essex OPP.

    Police say the driver was pulled over on Sunday.

    OPP posted a photo on social media of the radar showing a speed of 150 kilometres per hour.

    The vehicle was towed and impounded.

    In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

    Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

    If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.

    More info on penalties for speeding and aggressive driving is available on the Government of Ontario website.

