    • Teen driver caught going 147km/h on Highway 3: OPP

    Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old Kingsville driver was caught driving 147 kilometres per hour in an 80km/h zone on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

    “Speeding is not only dangerous but also comes with serious consequences,” said OPP in a social media post on Wednesday.

    The teen is now facing a suspended license, impounded vehicle, court date, and hefty fines.

    “Let this be a reminder to all: obey speed limits, prioritize safety, and avoid risking lives on the road,” said police.

