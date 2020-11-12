WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 14-year-old teen died after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV.

Emergency crews responded to the crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say preliminary investigation has revealed that the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Town Line Road, when the driver failed to yield the right of way, colliding with an SUV travelling eastbound on Pain Court Line.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle, a 14-year-old Dover Township teen, sustained life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 63-year-old Dover Township woman, was not physically injured.

Police say the identity of the teen will not be released out of respect for his family.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.