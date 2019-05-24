Teen cyclist suffers serious injury following collision in Tecumseh
OPP close Lacasse Boulevard at Tecumseh Road following an incident involving a cyclist and a sedan on May 24, 2019. (@_OnLocation_ via Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 10:57PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 11:02PM EDT
A 13-year-old boy riding his bike on Friday evening was sent to hospital following a collision with a sedan in Tecumseh.
OPP report the cyclist and the vehicle collided on Lacasse Boulevard near Tecumseh Road around 6 p.m.
Police describe the young teen’s injuries as serious, but not life-threatening.
Lacasse Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours before being re-opened shortly after 9 p.m.
The cause of the incident is still being investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Pedestrian survives downtown collision
A woman is lucky to have escaped with only minor injury following an incident involving a transport truck in downtown Windsor on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. to respond to a collision.
A woman was sent to hospital for precautionary reasons after coming into contact with the trailer portion of a transport.
The scene was quickly cleared and no charges are pending.