

CTV Windsor





A 13-year-old boy riding his bike on Friday evening was sent to hospital following a collision with a sedan in Tecumseh.

OPP report the cyclist and the vehicle collided on Lacasse Boulevard near Tecumseh Road around 6 p.m.

Police describe the young teen’s injuries as serious, but not life-threatening.

Lacasse Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours before being re-opened shortly after 9 p.m.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Lacasse Blvd. in Tecumseh is open again after police closed off a stretch at Tecumseh Rd. following an incident between a vehicle and a cyclist. Injuries are described as non-life threatening and charges are not expected @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/UQDJUPD95A — Ricardo Veneza (@RVenezaCTV) May 25, 2019

Pedestrian survives downtown collision

A woman is lucky to have escaped with only minor injury following an incident involving a transport truck in downtown Windsor on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. to respond to a collision.

A woman was sent to hospital for precautionary reasons after coming into contact with the trailer portion of a transport.

The scene was quickly cleared and no charges are pending.