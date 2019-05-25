Teen cyclist struck by car in Tecumseh
Ontario Provincial Police hold the scene of a crash involving a teenage cyclist on Lacasse Blvd. near Tecumseh Rd. on Friday May 24, 2019. (Photo via Twitter/@_OnLocation_)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 11:26AM EDT
Police continue to investigate after a teenage cyclist was hit by a car in Tecumseh.
Patrol officers were called to Lacasse Blvd. near Tecumseh Rd. at around 6pm Friday night.
According to OPP they arrived to find a 13-year-old boy had been hit — he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road remained closed for several hours while police reconstructed the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call OPP.