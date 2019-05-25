

CTV Windsor





Police continue to investigate after a teenage cyclist was hit by a car in Tecumseh.

Patrol officers were called to Lacasse Blvd. near Tecumseh Rd. at around 6pm Friday night.

According to OPP they arrived to find a 13-year-old boy had been hit — he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remained closed for several hours while police reconstructed the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call OPP.