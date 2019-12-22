BELLE RIVER -- The first ever Holiday Happy Mail initiative is set to make the festive season merrier for seniors in the region.

Belle River's Emily Truman started a small handmade card collection drive in the region which grew to include 40 donation boxes across Southwestern Ontario including in London, Toronto and Hamilton.

The result was that thousands of cards came in. The total count is 10,687 handmade cards.

“I'm so pleased to see the reactions I'm getting from the seniors who are so appreciative that someone took the time to make this special card just for them, especially around the holidays," says Truman.

She says libraries across Windsor-Essex really helped the initiative gain traction.

The Grade 11 student started the campaign while volunteering at a senior's home and realizing a Christmas card can be a special gift this time of year.

Truman says plans are already underway for a second edition of Holiday Happy Mail and some spinoff projects as well.