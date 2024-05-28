WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen busted going 175 km/h on Highway 401 with parents in car: police

    LaSalle police say an 18-year-old man from Ohio was clocked going 175 kilometres per hour on Highway 401.
    LaSalle police say an 18-year-old man from Ohio was charged with stunt driving after he was clocked going 175 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 with his parents in the car.

    Police say their Jeep Cherokee was going 175 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 401 westbound near Howard Avenue along the LaSalle-Windsor border around 10 a.m. on Monday.

    An officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the area when they captured the vehicle on laser radar travelling at the high rate of speed.

    “Surprisingly, both of his parents were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the stop,” states a news release from police.

    His licence was immediately suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

    Police across Windsor and Essex County have been actively conducting traffic enforcement targeting speeding, aggressive driving, and distracted driving.

    “We'll say it again...slow down and pay attention. We want nothing more than for everyone to get to where they're going safely. The fines, insurance costs, and everyone's safety is not worth the risk,” say police.

