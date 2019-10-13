Teen arrested on firearms charges in Windsor
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019
Windsor police have arrested a suspect following a report of a man with a gun.
Just after 12am Sunday, police were called to a business in the 1600-block of Drouillard Rd. for a report of a man with a handgun.
Officers located a person matching the suspects description and during the investigation, discovered a loaded firearm.
Police arrested a male in his late teens from the Toronto area, who is now facing several firearms-related charges.
No name has been released as the investigation continues.