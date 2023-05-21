Teen arrested after fight near downtown turns violent: police

A 16-year-old has been arrested after allegedly pulling a knife and stabbing another teen during a fight Saturday near downtown Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to the 500 block of Wyandotte Street East around 7 p.m. for a report of a “physical altercation.”

When police arrived officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a laceration to his face. Police say he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and victim were involved in a fight when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The two teens reportedly knew each other and had been involved in a previous confrontation earlier that day.

Police found the 16-year-old boy and placed him in custody. He faces charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com