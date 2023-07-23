Teen arrested after allegedly assaulting man with bear mace

Windsor police arrested a teen Saturday evening after he allegedly sprayed a man in the face with “a harmful chemical.”

Police say officers responded to a call around 6 p.m. that a person had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 1600 block of College Avenue.

Police learned the victim, a 58-year-old man, had gotten into a verbal altercation with a 15-year-old who was obstructing the street with his bike.

A short time after, the teen returned to the scene and sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical, police say.

Police say the victim suffered physical injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers found the teen around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of College Avenue. He was arrested and police found a canister of bear mace in one of his pockets.

The teen has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com