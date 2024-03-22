Teddy bear campaign claiming to raise money for CKPS is a scam, police say

Police are warning the public that if contacted by someone claiming to raise money on behalf of the Chatham-Kent Police Service for the purchase of teddy bears — it’s a scam.

According to Chatham-Kent police a new scam is going around that involves citizens being contacted by individuals claiming to be collecting monetary donations on behalf of the police service for the purchase of teddy bears.

Police have received “numerous” reports regarding the new scam and are therefore warning the public not to fall victim to it.

“We want to make it clear that the Chatham-Kent Police Service is not involved in any such fundraising campaign,” police said. “The Chatham-Kent Police Service does not solicit donations over the phone for any purpose, including the purchase of teddy bears or any other items.”

Police said the calls are fraudulent and urge members of the public that if contacted by scammers to not hand over any personal or financial information.

Anyone who receives a call of this nature is advised to hang up the phone, and to share information about the new scam to family, friends and neighbors.