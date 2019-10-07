WINDSOR -- Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman who allegedly hit two police cruisers while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle being driven without permission on private property in the 3600 block of Lauzon Road on Sunday around 3:45 p.m.

While en route, officers received further information that the subject vehicle was on file as stolen.

The property was on a dead end street with tall grass and trees in the area.

Around 3:55 p.m., two officers arrived, each operating fully marked Windsor Police cruisers.

Police say suddenly the stolen vehicle emerged from the tall grass and drove toward the cruisers.

Officers maneuvered their vehicles in an attempt to stop the stolen vehicle.

Police say the stolen vehicle kept going and crashed into and damaged both police cruisers.

The stolen vehicle eventually fled the property.

Officers say they were able to identify the involved driver, but in the interest of public safety did not chase after the vehicle.

The involved officers received non-life-threatening injuries and did not require any immediate medical attention.

The involved stolen vehicle was a 2011 Hyundai Sonata four-door blue bearing Ontario licence plate CJLL 556. The stolen vehicle should have fresh damage to both sides of the vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for this incident.

Ashley Gelinas, 30, from Tecumseh is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle valued over $5,000, two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The involved stolen vehicle has not been recovered and the suspect has not been arrested.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.