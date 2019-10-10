

WINDSOR -- A 30-year-old Tecumseh woman has been arrested after police say she crashed into two cruisers and fled in a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle being driven without permission on private property in the 3600 block of Lauzon Road on Sunday around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the vehicle hit into the two cruisers and fled the scene.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Monday in the 1500 block of Heatherglen Drive in the Town of Tecumseh after a resident recognized it from a social media post.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch were able to identify and arrest a man who had been a passenger in the stolen vehicle.

Mark Lawrence, 33, of Windsor is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued over $5000.

Members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and members of the Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit were actively seeking the location of the woman wanted in relation to this case.

On Wednesday, officers attended a residence in the 3700 block of Inglewood Avenue, located and arrested the woman without incident.

Ashley Gelinas, 30, from Tecumseh, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued over $5,000, two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.