LONDON, ONT. -- A Tecumseh trucker is facing charges after a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl.

Middlesex County OPP investigated the three-vehicle collision at Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road, just west of London, Ont., on Nov. 18, 2019.

The crash involved a transport truck and two passenger vehicles.

OPP say a 4-year-old child, Mariia Bundur of Appin, died of injuries from the crash and two others had serious injuries.

On Tuesday, Middlesex County OPP arrested and charged the transport truck driver, 28-year-old Evan Beedawia of Tecumseh.

He has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and entering inaccurate or false information in a daily log.

Beedawia was being held pending a bail hearing on Tuesday.