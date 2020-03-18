WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh is closing all public facing offices Wednesday in an effort to protect staff and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The closures were effective at noon Wednesday and include the town’s town hall, arena, fire hall and public works and parks and recreation offices, according to a release issued by the town.

Work continues in the offices with service provided by phone, e-mail and drop-box.

“This is an unprecedented situation and we are having to make decisions daily to respond,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “We don’t like having to close our doors to residents but we have to do what’s best to protect our community and our staff. We are still working and are available to provide services, by other means rather than face-to-face.”

Weekly services like waste collection and recycling will continue uninterrupted and the town’s public works crews continue to monitor and maintain the water and sewer systems.

“These service level changes are being made to help mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19 within our community,” the release notes. “Due to these changes, response and wait times may be longer than usual. The Town appreciates the public’s understanding and patience at this time.”

The Town of Tecumseh promises to update news and events online at www.tecumseh.ca. The municipality asks residents to contact them by phone at 519-735-2184, which will continue to be answered during regular business hours of 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM Monday to Friday and online service requests remain available at all times.