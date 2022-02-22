Tecumseh Town Council votes in favour of pay increase

Tecumseh Town Councillors voted in favour of a pay increase for management and non-union staff, including themselves.

The pay increase was up for debate in the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Administration recommended an annual economic adjustment of two per cent for 2022 be approved, effective Jan. 1, 2022, for the management and non-union administrative staff wage grid.

It would mean a two per cent pay increase for the mayor, a 0.5 per cent increase for the deputy mayor and a one per cent increase for councilors.

“The employment agreement with the Tecumseh Firefighters Association was also recently negotiated and includes a wage increase of 1.5 per cent as well as benefit improvements in each of the years 2022 to 2025,” director, people and culture, Michelle Bonnici told CTV News.

Councillor Andrew Dowie tells AM800 the percentages are different depending on the position on council.

"That stems from a report a few years ago, where it was found compensation levels were above the peers of other municipalities at the time. So council took action to bring the pay more inline with the peers," he says. "It's being brought down on a more gradual basis, so as a councillor the increase is one per cent versus for the mayor, two per cent. That's to bring that council pay down relative to the comparators."

The collective agreements with the town’s unionized staff includes a pay increase of two per cent in each of the years 2022 to 2024.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa