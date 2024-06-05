Tecumseh to host 3rd Annual International Pickleball Tournament

The month of June is kicking off with a pickle ball tournament in Tecumseh.

From June 6 to 9, the third annual Tecumseh Pickleball International Tournament takes place at Lacasse Park on 10 outdoor courts at the Zekelman Pickleball Complex.

Hundreds of players of all ages will be competing.

Malinda Hebert is the president of the Tecumseh Pickleball Association. Hebert loves the sport and is enthusiastic about locals getting involved in the game.

"Pickleball is probably going to be one of the largest sports in the world,” said Hebert.

“And, because of the demographic, because anybody can play. If say you're an athlete, when you were younger and all of a sudden you're getting a little older - people are turning to pickleball to have a good time and so if will be one of the largest sports."

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America and currently, residents in our region are flocking to the courts to learn and compete in droves.