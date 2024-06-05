WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tecumseh to host 3rd Annual International Pickleball Tournament

    Pickleball action at Lacasse Park at the Zekelman Pickleball Complex in Tecumseh. June 4, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Pickleball action at Lacasse Park at the Zekelman Pickleball Complex in Tecumseh. June 4, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The month of June is kicking off with a pickle ball tournament in Tecumseh.

    From June 6 to 9, the third annual Tecumseh Pickleball International Tournament takes place at Lacasse Park on 10 outdoor courts at the Zekelman Pickleball Complex.

    Hundreds of players of all ages will be competing.

    Malinda Hebert is the president of the Tecumseh Pickleball Association. Hebert loves the sport and is enthusiastic about locals getting involved in the game.

    "Pickleball is probably going to be one of the largest sports in the world,” said Hebert.

    “And, because of the demographic, because anybody can play. If say you're an athlete, when you were younger and all of a sudden you're getting a little older - people are turning to pickleball to have a good time and so if will be one of the largest sports."

    Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America and currently, residents in our region are flocking to the courts to learn and compete in droves. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News