

CTV Windsor





A 17-year-old Tecumseh resident is facing drug impaired driving charges after a downtown crash.

Patrol officers came upon a motor vehicle collision that had just occurred on the 900 block of Pelissier Street on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a white SUV had struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

Police say after the collision, the driver of the SUV remained on scene, but three passengers had left the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police say attending officers spoke with the subject driver, who was exhibiting symptoms of impairment by drug.

He was arrested at the scene without incident.

Upon being searched officers located and seized approximately 135 grams of suspected cannabis marijuana.

The arrested driver was transported to Windsor Police Headquarters and examined by a drug recognition evaluator.

Police say the evaluator determined that the driver was impaired by drug, identifying cannabis as the impairing drug.

The arrested driver is a 17-year-old male from Tecumseh. Due to the fact that the accused is a young offender, he cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth is facing charges of driving a motor vehicle while being impaired by drug, being a young person possessing cannabis in an amount equivalent to more than five grams of dried cannabis.

Windsor police would again like to remind the community that, although recreational use of cannabis is legal, impaired operation of a vehicle is a serious offence.