Tecumseh teen charged with stunt driving

Essex County OPP stopped a vehicle that was travelling 111 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Manning Road in Lakeshore around 11 p.m. August 6, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter) Essex County OPP stopped a vehicle that was travelling 111 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Manning Road in Lakeshore around 11 p.m. August 6, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver