A 16-year-old Tecumseh resident has been charged with arson after two fires in the town.

Firefighters and Essex County OPP responded to the fires in Tecumseh on Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to a garbage can fire in the bathroom at a town park around 7:45 p.m.

Then around 8 p.m., a second fire was reported in a garbage dumpster at a grade school in the 800 block of Brenda Crescent.

Police believe the fires were intentionally set.

Through investigation, the youth was identified, arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth cannot be identified.

The teen has been released and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.