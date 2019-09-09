

CTV Windsor





The town of Tecumseh wants to hear from its residents when it comes to the 2020 budget and its priorities.

Deliberations at the council level will be in November but starting September 12 residents will be able to have their say.

Anyone wishing to provide input can do so online.

Council plans to have a draft ready by November 12 and a final budget for approval on December 10.

Residents have until September 30 to provide their ideas.