A Michigan man has been turned over to U.S. immigration after a traffic stop on Tecumseh Road.

Essex County OPP say the man was pulled over on Oct. 15 for a distracted driving violation.

Police say after initially falsely identifying himself, the true identification of the driver was learned and it was determined that he was currently in the country illegally.

The Canadian Border Services office of Inland Enforcement attended and took the man into custody.

The 58-year-old Michigan man was charged with three Highway Traffic Act of Ontario offences prior to being returned to the United States.