WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are seeking information regarding an active arson investigation at a Tecumseh Road business.

Around 10:20 p.m. Sunday officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 1400 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say when officers arrived they found evidence of a possible arson and the area was held as a crime scene.

Arson investigators attended the scene and classified the incident as an arson.

Officers are now working with Windsor Fire and Rescue.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance footage to check for suspicious persons or vehicles around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Arson Investigators at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or (ext. 4000 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com