Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Parkway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Windsor police have reopened a high-traffic road due to a multi-vehicle crash
Officers responded to the collision on Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Parkway on Thursday morning.
No word yet on injuries.
Police reopened the road after 8 a.m. Thursday.
More details coming.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence
As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.
Five ways to reduce and evaluate COVID-19 risk in potential sixth wave
As most provinces and territories lift COVID-19 public health measures, Canadians are left to assess their own risk level amid signs of a sixth wave.
Who are Putin's daughters? Latest round of sanctions raises questions
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin being famously tight lipped about his family, his adult daughters have been named as part of the latest round of U.S. sanctions. CTVNews.ca looks at the Putin family history.
Ontario likely seeing 100K to 120K new COVID-19 cases each day, head of science table says
Ontario is likely seeing upwards of 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, with roughly five per cent of its residents currently infected, the head of the province’s science table says.
Where in Canada are fourth COVID vaccine doses being offered and to whom?
As more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to emerge and experts warn of the potential for waning effectiveness of vaccines against severe disease, health officials are advising provinces and territories to begin rolling out fourth doses, or second booster shots, to Canadians.
What happens after Liberals table budget in a minority Parliament?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself in familiar territory Thursday as the leader of a minority government that needs support from another party to pass a budget and avoid another federal election.
UN to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly is voting Thursday on a U.S.-initiated resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine's capital.
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Ukraine told residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can and urged Western nations to send 'weapons, weapons, weapons' Thursday after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country's east.
Five childhood risk factors researchers say could increase chances of stroke, heart attacks as an adult
New research has revealed five childhood risk factors that can increase the likelihood of experiencing stroke and heart attacks as an adult, in what researchers say is the world’s largest study of its type.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph getting ready for fourth vaccine rollout
The Region of Waterloo is ready to start administering second COVID-19 boosters to those aged 60 and older.
-
Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter
The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.
-
Peregrine falcons return to CTV Kitchener
Peregrine falcons have once again returned to CTV Kitchener! It's not known if the birds are part of the family of falcons that have previously nested in our tower.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged after alleged workplace sexual assault
A 33-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged workplace incident.
-
Last minute funding will keep Salvation Army's addiction recovery centre operational
A unique program in London to help people cope with addiction will be keeping its doors open for another year.
-
Liberals to unveil 2022 federal budget that promises billions in new spending
The federal Liberals are set to unveil their latest spending plan today that aims to balance promises made to voters in last year's election campaign, in the pact with the NDP, and recently to Canada's global defence allies.
Barrie
-
Fatal head-on crash shuts down portion of Highway 12
One person has died in a head-on collision on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte early Thursday morning.
-
OPP appeal for witnesses after dog shot in Clearview Township
Provincial police are appealing for witnesses after a dog was allegedly shot in Clearview Township Saturday afternoon.
-
Innisfil man accused of sexual assault involving underage girls denies allegations
A 19-year-old Innisfil, Ont. man remains behind bars accused of sexual assault and child pornography-related to underage girls.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowfall warnings in parts of northern Ontario
A winter storm that is expected to last several days has prompted snowfall warnings in these northern Ontario communities Thursday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | North Bay police say 'avoid McIntyre Street East'
The public is being asked to avoid the area of the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East on Thursday morning due to an active police investigation.
-
This Ontario family got COVID-19 twice in one month. What you need to know about reinfection
As many as 10,000 Ontarians have contracted COVID-19 not once, but twice since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, as the Omicron variant makes up virtually all cases within the province, experts say it’s resulting in a higher presence of reinfection.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Friday morning
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa, warning of "significant rainfall" into Friday morning.
-
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges people to limit close contacts as COVID-19 levels remain high
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says Ottawa's wastewater monitoring shows there is "more COVID in the community than ever", and everyone needs to take steps to limit transmission.
Toronto
-
This Ontario family got COVID-19 twice in one month. What you need to know about reinfection
As many as 10,000 Ontarians have contracted COVID-19 not once, but twice since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, as the Omicron variant makes up virtually all cases within the province, experts say it’s resulting in a higher presence of reinfection.
-
New 'ultra-affordable' airline launches out of Toronto Pearson Airport next week
Lynx Airline, a new Canadian "ultra-affordable" flight service offering one-way domestic trips as low as $39, will launch service out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday.
-
Ontarians 60+ can book fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses Thursday
Ontarians aged 60 and older can start booking appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine today.
Montreal
-
'It's going to be really serious': Urgent calls reveal desperation as CHSLD Herron drama unfolded
Newly released recordings of phone calls to a Quebec government health line from March 2020 reveal how desperate the owners of a long-term care home were as COVID-19 struck their establishment during the pandemic's first wave.
-
Quebec dating site sees surge in men seeking Ukrainian women fleeing war
Quebec-based sites are being flooded with men seeking to match up with women from Ukraine, raising eyebrows among some experts.
-
Heavy rain to hit Montreal ahead of the weekend
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Greater Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canada's pharmacists want more responsibilities to ease burden on hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of pharmacies in the health-care system, but they can do even more to help ease the burden on Atlantic Canada's hospitals, say pharmacists across the region.
-
Family of N.S. shooting victim accuses commission of ignoring information about loved one
The union representing RCMP members is responding to the family of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting after an allegation Heather O’Brien was still alive when police reached her.
-
Winnipeg
-
'I couldn’t believe it': Manitoba ski hill owner discovers crew sent to dig holes on his property
The owner of Stony Mountain Ski Area discovered some unwelcome guests on his ski hill. On Tuesday morning, Gary Dewar, owner of the ski hill outside of Winnipeg, was getting ready to leave home when he heard some loud noises.
-
New
New | Poor conditions cause highways around Winnipeg to close
Some snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning has led to some highway closures in the vicinity of Winnipeg.
-
Red River Floodway to be activated, flood warning issued after influx of precipitation
The province is getting ready to activate the Red River Floodway over the next two days to control water levels within Winnipeg with another surge of precipitation expected in the coming days.
Calgary
-
-
Chilly days ahead after a brief spell of heat for Calgary
Thursday's weather takes the award for being Most Benign. Not a bad title, given what the week has had on offer so far, and it looks to be a spectacular day to get outside, wherever you are in southern or central Alberta.
-
Grassfire near railway tracks under investigation by CP, Calgary Fire Department
Questions are being raised about the cause of a grassfire near Edworthy Park on Tuesday that ignited near railway tracks after witnesses saw a passing train.
Edmonton
-
Newly elected MLA Brian Jean to be sworn into legislature Thursday
Brian Jean will be sworn in as Alberta legislature's newest member Thursday morning.
-
-
No one hurt during 'weapons complaint' in northeast Edmonton: police
A person was taken into police custody after a "weapons complaint" Wednesday afternoon in northeast Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'A regional challenge': Metro Vancouver mayors ask province for more affordable housing funding
Metro Vancouver mayors are asking the provincial government for more support to provide affordable housing in the region.
-
-
Air Canada suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi due to Ukraine conflict
Air Canada will suspend direct flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer due to the difficulty of avoiding Russian and Ukrainian airspace en route to the Indian capital.