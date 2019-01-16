

CTV Windsor





Taxes are going up in Tecumseh.

Council passed the 2019 budget at the meeting Tuesday night.

Residents will see a 1.9 per cent tax increase, which is about $40, for $250,000 household.

Mayor Gary McNamara says this does not include the tax levy from the county or education.

The operating budget will be just over $25.8-million.

McNamara says there's over $16 million in capital projects.

The tax rate is actually going down .75 and a lot of that is basically inflationary requirements that are needed there but the budget itself is a status quo budget.