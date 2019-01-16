Tecumseh residents to pay more in taxes
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 10:01AM EST
Taxes are going up in Tecumseh.
Council passed the 2019 budget at the meeting Tuesday night.
Residents will see a 1.9 per cent tax increase, which is about $40, for $250,000 household.
Mayor Gary McNamara says this does not include the tax levy from the county or education.
The operating budget will be just over $25.8-million.
McNamara says there's over $16 million in capital projects.
The tax rate is actually going down .75 and a lot of that is basically inflationary requirements that are needed there but the budget itself is a status quo budget.