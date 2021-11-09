Tecumseh proposes 4.25 per cent tax increase in 2022 budget

The Town of Tecumseh has reopened its town hall, recreation complex and arena for limited in person services in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) The Town of Tecumseh has reopened its town hall, recreation complex and arena for limited in person services in Tecumseh, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories