WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh is projecting a $1.3-million surplus for the end of 2020.

Tecumseh council looked at the 2020 Budget Variance Report at their Tuesday night meeting.

“Based on those underlying assumptions and incorporating the funding received from the federal and provincial governments, the 2020 August Variance analysis projects a year-end surplus of $1,326,000,” said a news release from the town.

Council authorized the director financial services to apply to the Safe Restart Agreement—Municipal Operating Fund Stream Phase 2 for additional funding, provided financial analysis satisfies program eligibility criteria.

The Town continues to operate under a local state of emergency and both the COVID-19 pandemic and risk of overland flooding due to high lake levels have impacted the Town’s operations and budgets to date. It is expected that these impacts will continue to the end of this year and likely into 2021.

The town said it has continued to maintain essential services for residents with some non-essential services stopped or reduced in an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and contain costs in an effort to reduce the financial burden on Tecumseh taxpayers.

The $587,994 Tecumseh received through the federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement Phase 1 program was reflected in the variance report.

The town also received additional federal and provincial grant funding through the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program and the provincial Summer Jobs Program.