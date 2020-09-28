WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have identified a 38-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash and they are hoping to find witnesses.

Police continue to investigate the fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday.

OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS and Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 3, west of Walker Road.

The operator of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Michael Abaldo of Tecumseh, was transported to an area hospital, but died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The lone occupant driver of the involved vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the OPP is again asking that anyone who witnessed this collision, contact police at 1-888-310-1122 to assist with the investigation.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.