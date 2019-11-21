DAWN-EUPHENMIA TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Two Tecumseh men have been charged after police say they were driving impaired and shooting a shotgun from a vehicle in Lambton County.

Lambton County OPP responded to a report of hunters shooting from a vehicle on Langbank Line in Dawn-Euphemia Township on Nov. 16, around 5:30 p.m.

Police found the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated. Two men and a shotgun were located inside the vehicle.

Upon speaking with the driver, officers say it became apparent the driver had consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation and was transported to the Lambton OPP detachment to provide breath tests.

Tyler Boutette, 27, of Tecumseh, was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Michael Del Bianco, 24, of Tecumseh, was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice-Sarnia on Dec. 23, 2019.