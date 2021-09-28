Advertisement
Tecumseh man found in canoe and charged with break-in
Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021 10:45AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 28, 2021 12:24PM EDT
OPP cruiser
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent OPP say they found a Tecumseh man in a canoe and charged him with breaking into a property on Martin Island.
Police received a report of a missing person on Monday, Sept. 20.
On Sept. 24, OPP responded to a report of a break and enter to a property on Martin Island on Lake St Clair.
As a result of the investigation, police say a man was located in a canoe and was arrested by officers without incident.
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged Erik Matthew Somogyvary, 40, with the following offences;
- Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence,
- Theft Under $5000.00
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000
- Mischief
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Oct. 15, 2021.