A 56-year-old Tecumseh man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he was falling asleep behind the wheel.

Essex County OPP and Essex Windsor EMS responded to a call for service on Concession 11 in Tecumseh on Sunday around 3 p.m.

A passing motorist contacted police reporting that a vehicle was running and stopped in the middle of the roadway and the driver appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel.

OPP and EMS arrived and woke the driver who allegedly exhibited signs of impairment.

Ronald Lafferty, 56, of Tecumseh, was arrested and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Jan. 16, to answer to the charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

His vehicle was impounded and his driver's license suspended pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.