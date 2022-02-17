Tecumseh man facing 15 sex-related charges

A 43-year-old Tecumseh man is facing 15 charges for several alleged sexual-based incidents that took place over a span of several years.

Allen Corcoran, 43, has been charged with the following offences:

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 x 2

Indecent Exposure to a Person Under 16 x 5

Indecent Act x 3

Sexual Interference x 2

Invitation to Sexual Touching x 3

Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information with regards to this man, is asked to contact the Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.