A 61-year-old Tecumseh man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he was involved in a collision with an armoured truck.

The crash took place on Highway 401 near Highway 40 around 2 p.m. on June 14.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the Tecumseh man was travelling westbound on Highway 401 and collided with a westbound armoured truck, causing it to leave the roadway and roll over.

The driver and passenger of the armoured truck were transported to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

James Liddy, 61, of Tecumseh, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Chatham on July 5.

He is charged with operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The accused's driver's licence has been suspended and vehicle impounded pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.