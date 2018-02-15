Tecumseh man charged with careless driving in crash that closed Highway 401
A transport truck is pulled from a ditch on Highway 401 at Currie Road in Elgin County on Feb. 14, 2018. (Photo Courtesy of OPP)
A Tecumseh transport driver is facing charges after a collision closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401.
The single-vehicle happened on Wednesday evening near mile marker #140 when the driver lost control, resulting in the truck and trailer flipping onto its side, blocking all westbound lanes, according to OPP const. Ed Sanchuk.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for further treatment. The Ministry of Environment was also contacted due to a minor fuel spill from the truck’s tank.
Yalcin Ozkaya, 57, of Tecumseh is charged with careless driving.
The stretch of the 401 was closed for 10 hours in a 36 hour span Tuesday and Wednesday. It's renewing calls from the group, 'Build the Barrier' which is calling for the province to install a concrete barrier along the median of the 401 between Tilbury and London.
“Last night’s video gave me the chills as I watched cars and trucks speed by only a few feet away from the first responders on the scene," said Alysson Storey, the group spokesperson. "Without a concrete median barrier protecting them from oncoming traffic our first responders are at risk every time they respond to a collision in Carnage Alley. That’s why we are so insistent that Minister Kathryn McGarry start the process for concrete barrier installation immediately. The collisions in Carnage Alley keep piling up. Clearly there is no time to waste.”
Police say drivers should expect more delays at Currie Road as crews attempt to remove the trailer from the ditch.
“The OPP would like to thank the motoring public for their patience while emergency crews worked as quicky as possible to re-open the westbound lanes of Highway 401,” said Const. Sanchuk of the Elgin County OPP.
Elgin County OPP-W/B 401 remains closed at Currie Road. All cued traffic is clear and no major delays on the 401. EDR moving well.— OPP West (@OPP_WR) February 15, 2018
Dense fog rolling through the area.#driveAlert pic.twitter.com/Mt7vbF13Yz